Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai side for pre-season BUPA Cup

By
Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai side
Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai side

Mumbai, August 26: Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and a left-arm pacer, has been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming 'Bapuna Cup' to be held in Nagpur.

The squad, to be led by Suryakumar Yadav, was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on its website on Monday (August 26)

The Bapuna Cup is a pre-season tournament organised by the Vidarbha Cricket Association. This year, it will be played in the 50-over format and will begin from September 5.

In the past, Arjun Tendulkar has played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked for Rs 5 lakh. The 19-year-old Mumbaikar has also bowled to the Indian team in the nets in England last year and has received tips from India bowling coach B Arun and head coach Ravi Shastri.

Hard-hitting batsman Suryakumar Yadav will lead hte side in the tournament and he is expected to lead Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season. Mumbai will also be eyeing the availability of big stars Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane as both of them are not regular in Test and ODI squads respectively.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Aditya Tare, Jay Bista, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Raunak Sharma, Eknath Kerkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Aditya Dhumal, Shashank Attarde, Aquib Kureshi, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Arjun Tendulkar.

More ARJUN TENDULKAR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 18:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue