Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai side for pre-season BUPA Cup

The squad, to be led by Suryakumar Yadav, was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on its website on Monday (August 26)

The Bapuna Cup is a pre-season tournament organised by the Vidarbha Cricket Association. This year, it will be played in the 50-over format and will begin from September 5.

In the past, Arjun Tendulkar has played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked for Rs 5 lakh. The 19-year-old Mumbaikar has also bowled to the Indian team in the nets in England last year and has received tips from India bowling coach B Arun and head coach Ravi Shastri.

Hard-hitting batsman Suryakumar Yadav will lead hte side in the tournament and he is expected to lead Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season. Mumbai will also be eyeing the availability of big stars Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane as both of them are not regular in Test and ODI squads respectively.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Aditya Tare, Jay Bista, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Raunak Sharma, Eknath Kerkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Aditya Dhumal, Shashank Attarde, Aquib Kureshi, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Arjun Tendulkar.