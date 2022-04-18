Arjun Tendulkar to make debut for MI against CSK? IPL Price, Stats, Bowling Speed -- All You Need to Know

So, what’s the big deal about Arjun’s debut? And that has got everything to do with his name rather the surname — Tendulkar.

And as you would now have guessed Arjun is the son of cricket god Sachin Tendulkar and has been in the news since MI bought back him in the auction ahead of IPL 2022.

So, is he worth all the hype or just another star kid who will make some fleeting appearances and then move on to a more lucrative field?

Here we take a look at his stats in T20s along with his IPL history and family and personal details.

1 Arjun Tendulkar profile

Father: Sachin Tendulkar

Mother: Anjali Tendulkar

Sister: Sarah Tendulkar

Batting style: Left-hand

Bowling style: Left-arm pace

Height: 6’3

Age: 22

Domestic Team: Mumbai.

2. Arjun Tendulkar T20 stats

Arjun made his T20 debut for Mumbai in 2021 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has played two matches. He made his debut against Haryana and then played one more match against Puducherry. He has taken 2 wickets in as many matches so far.

Other than that, Arjun has also appeared in a few matches for MCC Young Cricketers in England, Mumbai Under-19, Ealing Cricket Club in England. He also often assist as a net bowler whenever Indian team trains at Mumbai ahead of a match.

3. Arjun Tendulkar IPL history

The Mumbai Indians have picked up Arjun for his base price of Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2021. But he missed the UAE leg of the IPL due to personal reasons and MI had signed Simarjeet Singh as his replacement.

The MI again picked up Arjun for his base price of Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2022 from the auction and ever since he is inside the MI bio-bubble.

4 Arjun Tendulkar IPL debut

The Mumbai Indians are reeling at the bottom of the table with 6 defeats in as many matches and are in danger of missing the knockouts for the second straight year. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise need a quick turnaround when they face arch-enemies Chennai Super Kings on Thursday next.

The only player Arjun can currently replace is Jaydev Unadkat, the experienced left-arm pacer. It may be a bit unlikely or else MI should take the plunge and replace the expensive Tymal Mills and go with 3 foreign players. So fingers crossed.