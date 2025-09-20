Arshdeep Singh becomes First India bowler to 100 T20I Wickets - Check List of Top Wicket Takers

Arshdeep Singh created history by becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in men's T20 internationals. The left-arm pacer reached the milestone in India's latest fixture against Oman, underlining his status as one of the format's most reliable wicket-takers.
The 26-year-old seamer achieved the landmark in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman. Since making his T20I debut in 2022, Arshdeep has earned recognition for his calmness under pressure, particularly in death overs.
The left-arm pacer got the wicket of Oman batter Vinayak Shukla to achieve the milestone. Arshdeep also managed his 100th T20I wicket in his 64th match, which is the fastest in the format.
With 100 wickets, Arshdeep now leads India's list of top wicket-takers in T20Is, ahead of well-known bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. Additionally, he is noted as the fastest Indian pacer to reach this milestone, accomplishing the feat in just 64 matches. Globally, Arshdeep ranks among the fastest bowlers to 100 wickets in T20Is, trailing only a few like Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.
India has also become the 16th country in World Cricket to have a bowler with 100 and more T20I wickets, and Arshdeep has become the 25th bowler in the country to reach three-figure of T20I wickets.
Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 164 wickets
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 161 wickets
Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 150 wickets
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 149 wickets
Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 139 wickets
Adil Rashid (England) - 135 wickets
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 131 wickets
Mark Adair (Ireland) - 128 wickets
Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong) - 127 wickets
Adam Zampa (Australia) - 125 wickets
Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) - 124 wickets
Rizwan Butt (Bahrain) - 122 wickets
Shem Ngoche (Kenya) - 120 wickets
Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - 120 wickets
Henry Ssenyondo (Uganda) - 118 wickets
Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal) - 117 wickets
Shadab Khan (Pakistan) - 112
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 111
Bilal Khan (Oman) - 110
Junaid Siddique (UAE) - 109
Chris Jordan (England) - 108
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 107
Karan KC (Nepal) - 103
Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) - 102
Arshdeep Singh (India) - 100