Cricket Arshdeep Singh becomes First India bowler to 100 T20I Wickets - Check List of Top Wicket Takers By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 0:16 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Arshdeep Singh created history by becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in men's T20 internationals. The left-arm pacer reached the milestone in India's latest fixture against Oman, underlining his status as one of the format's most reliable wicket-takers.

The 26-year-old seamer achieved the landmark in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman. Since making his T20I debut in 2022, Arshdeep has earned recognition for his calmness under pressure, particularly in death overs.

The left-arm pacer got the wicket of Oman batter Vinayak Shukla to achieve the milestone. Arshdeep also managed his 100th T20I wicket in his 64th match, which is the fastest in the format.

With 100 wickets, Arshdeep now leads India's list of top wicket-takers in T20Is, ahead of well-known bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. Additionally, he is noted as the fastest Indian pacer to reach this milestone, accomplishing the feat in just 64 matches. Globally, Arshdeep ranks among the fastest bowlers to 100 wickets in T20Is, trailing only a few like Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

India has also become the 16th country in World Cricket to have a bowler with 100 and more T20I wickets, and Arshdeep has become the 25th bowler in the country to reach three-figure of T20I wickets.

Top T20I Wicket Takers of the World

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 164 wickets

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 161 wickets

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 150 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 149 wickets

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 139 wickets

Adil Rashid (England) - 135 wickets

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 131 wickets

Mark Adair (Ireland) - 128 wickets

Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong) - 127 wickets

Adam Zampa (Australia) - 125 wickets

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) - 124 wickets

Rizwan Butt (Bahrain) - 122 wickets

Shem Ngoche (Kenya) - 120 wickets

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - 120 wickets

Henry Ssenyondo (Uganda) - 118 wickets

Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal) - 117 wickets

Shadab Khan (Pakistan) - 112

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 111

Bilal Khan (Oman) - 110

Junaid Siddique (UAE) - 109

Chris Jordan (England) - 108

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 107

Karan KC (Nepal) - 103

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) - 102

Arshdeep Singh (India) - 100