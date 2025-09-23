Javelin Thrower Sachin Yadav Reflects on His Fourth-Place Finish at World Championships: "I Could Have Done Better"

Cricket Arshdeep Singh gives fiery reply to Haris Rauf's Crashed Jet gesture in Asia Cup, Video goes Viral - Watch By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 18:15 [IST]

The always-charged atmosphere of an India-Pakistan cricket clash intensified during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 encounter in Colombo, where Arshdeep Singh's animated on-field gesture has sparked headlines.

The left-arm pacer, who has found limited opportunities in the tournament, unleashed a fiery gesture, a move widely seen as a direct response to Haris Rauf's earlier antics.

Rauf, known for his aggressive celebrations, had earlier turned towards Indian supporters with an obnoxious gesture after taking a wicket, stoking the tension inside the stadium. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan too added fuel to the rivalry when he celebrated his half-century by pointing his bat like a gun, a move that drew sharp reactions on social media.

Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep gives befitting reply to Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf was seen doing a gesture in the India vs Pakistan match. While fielding near the boundary line and amid the drubbing by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, Rauf was seen showing '6-0' with his fingers, a gesture which is seen as a reflection of Pakistan's claims, which claimed gunning down six of India's fighter jets. Apart from that, Rauf was also captured with hand gestures to indicate crashed aeroplanes.

Arshdeep Singh, in a reply, came back with a befitting reply. Although the India player's gesture was a fiery one, it is being perceived as a reaction to Rauf's actions.

The intensity on the field came against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical strains. Despite the heated gestures and mind games, India held their nerve and produced a commanding performance to claim victory in the Super 4 clash. Pakistan have faced defeat again in the Asia Cup 2025 and are now in danger of elimination if they lose their next match against Sri Lanka.