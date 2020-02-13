Arun Kumar pins 'toxic atmosphere' as reason to quit Puducherry coach job

Arun Kumar had taken over the Puducherry coach last year and engineered the move to get Karnataka veteran R Vinay Kumar into the team.

"It was suffocating to work in a system with constant interference in all matters related to the team. That said, I wish the boys the very best. They are a wonderful bunch.

"Thank u people for the concern and wishes. I'm hale and hearty and contrary to reports, I have not resigned as head coach of the Pondicherry team due to my health. I quit due to constant interference from an official, which made the dressing room environment toxic to say the least," said Arun Kumar.

Puducherry is at present playing Nagaland in their final home game of the season and a win will see them through the knockouts. However, the Cricket Association of Puducherry officials denied Arun Kumar's allegations and said he indeed resigned due to health issues.