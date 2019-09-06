Cricket
Ashes 2019: Flintoff wants to be England coach 'one day but not yet'

By
flintoff - CROPPED

London, Sep 7: Andrew Flintoff says he would be keen to coach England one day and revealed he has applied for the position in the past.

The former Ashes hero retired from Test cricket in 2009 and has since gone into television work, but he harbours a desire to return to the game as a head coach.

Trevor Bayliss is set to leave his role with England at the end of the Ashes and a replacement has not yet been appointed.

However, Flintoff, while serious about holding the position in the future, is not ready to take on the job at this stage.

"Coaching is definitely an ambition," he told BBC's Test Match Special. "There are probably two or three coaching jobs I'd like - England, Lancashire or Lancashire Academy.

"I'd love to be England coach one day, just not quite yet."

Flintoff went on to explain he had previously shown his interest in taking over the England job but had not been taken seriously.

"I like to come and watch, I turn up with a sense of excitement," he said.

"A few years ago I applied for the England coaching job - we were getting beat, I was in the office and thought, 'I'm going to apply'.

"I wrote an email for the interview, a month passed and I'd heard nothing. I chased it up, then I got a phone call saying they thought it was somebody taking the mick.

"I've got two of my coaching levels - me and Steve Harmison might do our level threes soon."

Friday, September 6, 2019, 20:00 [IST]
