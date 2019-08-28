Cricket
Ashes 2019: Lancashire's Anderson bowls 20 overs ahead of Old Trafford Test

By Opta
James Anderson
England's James Anderson stepped up his return from injury ahead of the fourth Ashes Test as he bowled 20 overs for Lancashire's second XI.

London, August 28: James Anderson continued his comeback from the calf injury he reaggravated in the first Ashes Test as he bowled for Lancashire's second XI on Tuesday.

Having been limited to just four overs at Edgbaston, Anderson has missed the last two matches of the Ashes, but seems fit enough to return - if selected - for England at Lancashire's home ground Old Trafford in the fourth Test, which begins next Wednesday (September 4).

With the series tied at 1-1 following Ben Stokes' heroics at Headingley, Australia are likely to welcome talisman Steve Smith back from his concussion-enforced absence, meaning news of Anderson's fitness will provide another timely boost for Joe Root's side.

The 37-year-old bowled 20 overs in total for the second XI, taking 1-38 and claiming nine maidens on day one of a four-day match against Durham's second XI.

Jofra Archer has impressed for England in Anderson's absence, taking 13 wickets in two matches, and Chris Woakes would seem the most likely to drop out of the hosts' bowling attack should Anderson return at Old Trafford.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
