Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ashes 2019: Steve Smith joins elite group with back-to-back centuries; surpasses yet another Virat Kohli milestone

By
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith joins elite group with back-to-back centuries; surpasses yet another Virat Kohli milestone

Birmingham, Aug 4: Australia batsman Steve Smith shattered several batting records as he slammed a hundred in each innings of the ongoing Ashes Test between England and Australia here on Sunday (August 4).

Smith became just the third Australia batsman to score a hundred in each innings of an Ashes Test on English soil. The former Australia captain scored a magnificent 144 from 219 deliveries in the first innings of the opening Test and led the charge for the visitors second time around on Sunday.

First batsman after Hayden to slam twin tons in Ashes

First batsman after Hayden to slam twin tons in Ashes

The right-handed talismanic batsman, who is making a comeback in the Test format after serving one-year ban, is the first player after Matthew Hayden to slam a ton in both the innings of an Ashes Test.

Hayden had slammed twin tons in the Gabba Test in 2002-03 Ashes series that was held in Australia.

Fewest innings to reach 25th Test 100

Steve Smith (119 innings) has surpassed India's Virat Kohli (127 innings) to become second fastest to 25 Test centuries after Don Bradman (68 innings).

He also slammed his seventh Ashes ton to equal Steve Waugh. He's only behind Bradman (19) and Jack Hobbs (12) in this list.

First Aussie since 1997 to slam twin tons in England

First Aussie since 1997 to slam twin tons in England

In reaching three figures again, he became the first Australian to score 100 or more in both innings in England since Steve Waugh at Old Trafford in 1997, and only the third in history, with Warren Bardsley having also achieved the feat at the Oval in 1909.

Smith-Kohli in elite club

Smith-Kohli in elite club

Last 2 batsmen to score hundreds in both innings of first Test of an away Test series:

Virat Kohli in Australia, Adelaide, 2014.

Steve Smith in England, Edgbaston, 2019.

(With OPTA inputs)

More STEVE SMITH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 18:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue