Ashes 2019: Steve Smith joins elite group with back-to-back centuries; surpasses yet another Virat Kohli milestone

First batsman after Hayden to slam twin tons in Ashes

The right-handed talismanic batsman, who is making a comeback in the Test format after serving one-year ban, is the first player after Matthew Hayden to slam a ton in both the innings of an Ashes Test.

Hayden had slammed twin tons in the Gabba Test in 2002-03 Ashes series that was held in Australia.

Most #Ashes Test 100s

19 - Don Bradman (63 inns)

12 - Jack Hobbs (71)

10 - Steve Waugh (72)/Steve Smith (43)

Fewest inns to reach 10th #Ashes 100

37 - Bradman

43 - S Smith

48 - Hobbs

71 - S Waugh#Ashes19#EngvAus #EngvsAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 4, 2019

Fewest innings to reach 25th Test 100

Steve Smith (119 innings) has surpassed India's Virat Kohli (127 innings) to become second fastest to 25 Test centuries after Don Bradman (68 innings).

He also slammed his seventh Ashes ton to equal Steve Waugh. He's only behind Bradman (19) and Jack Hobbs (12) in this list.

First Aussie since 1997 to slam twin tons in England

In reaching three figures again, he became the first Australian to score 100 or more in both innings in England since Steve Waugh at Old Trafford in 1997, and only the third in history, with Warren Bardsley having also achieved the feat at the Oval in 1909.

Smith-Kohli in elite club

Last 2 batsmen to score hundreds in both innings of first Test of an away Test series:

Virat Kohli in Australia, Adelaide, 2014.

Steve Smith in England, Edgbaston, 2019.