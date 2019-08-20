Cricket
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith ruled out of Headingley Test following concussion

By
Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test following concussion

London, Aug 20: Talismanic Australia batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test against England following his concussion at Lord's, coach Justin Langer has confirmed.

The influential Smith retired hurt in the first innings of the second match at Lord's having been struck on the neck by a bouncer from paceman Jofra Archer, only to return later that day. However, Smith did not take part at all on day five after suffering with delayed concussion.

Smith's concussion protocol was closely monitored and the team management finally took the decision of rest the star batsman. Smith has scored 142, 144 and 92 in his three innings so far. However, who will replace him is still unclear at Headingley.

He was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne in the second Test at Lord's, with Labuschagne becoming Test cricket's first concussion substitute.

Earlier in the day, Australia cricketer Travis Head said there is "definitely a chance" Steve Smith will feature in the third Ashes Test at Headingley as he is looking "a lot better".

Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 15:44 [IST]
