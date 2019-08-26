Cricket
Ashes 2019: 'That was pretty special', 'Greatest knock of all time' - Social media reacts to Stokes innings

By Opta
benstokes - Cropped

Leeds, Aug 25: For those inside Headingley on Sunday, Ben Stokes' incredible knock will undoubtedly become an "I was there" moment.

At 286-9 in pursuit of 359, England's hopes of wresting back the Ashes from Australia were all but over.

That was until Stokes played an innings that will stand the test of time, an unbeaten 135 – including eight sixes and 11 fours – levelling the five-Test series at 1-1 with two to play.

Social media was abuzz in reaction to Stokes' heroics, which came just a month after his starring role in the Cricket World Cup final win over New Zealand, with England legends past and present among his admirers.

The opposition were also graceful in their praise of Stokes, with several former Australia internationals keen to give credit where it was undoubtedly due.

But it was not just those in camp England or Australia paying tribute, as India legend Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa great AB de Villiers hailed Stokes' knock.

Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
