Ashes 2019: 'That was pretty special', 'Greatest knock of all time' - Social media reacts to Stokes innings

At 286-9 in pursuit of 359, England's hopes of wresting back the Ashes from Australia were all but over.

That was until Stokes played an innings that will stand the test of time, an unbeaten 135 – including eight sixes and 11 fours – levelling the five-Test series at 1-1 with two to play.

Social media was abuzz in reaction to Stokes' heroics, which came just a month after his starring role in the Cricket World Cup final win over New Zealand, with England legends past and present among his admirers.

The opposition were also graceful in their praise of Stokes, with several former Australia internationals keen to give credit where it was undoubtedly due.

But it was not just those in camp England or Australia paying tribute, as India legend Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa great AB de Villiers hailed Stokes' knock.

This match showed how Test cricket can be the toughest and most entertaining format in cricket. @benstokes38 keeps getting better and better. An innings that people will talk about for a long time. #Ashes #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/7bvem6H2AL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 25, 2019

"That was the best kiss I've ever had." – Ben Stokes after Jack Leach gave him a peck on the cheek 😆 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/5DSfi04foR — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2019

Test Match Cricket ... elation, despair , joy, soul searching ,heroes, villains, boring , riveting, tough, uncompromising,brave, gut wrenching ... and these lads of Eng and Oz wouldn’t have it any other way — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) August 25, 2019

This is why Test cricket will survive....only sport in which five days of play can’t separate the two sides. It ebbs and flows. We are witnessing THE Test match of modern times. England winning or a Tie would be a miracle....goosebumps cricket. #TheAshes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 25, 2019

Unbelievable scenes at the ashes ! @benstokes38 can’t really describe what you did with that bat, hats of to you 🎩 test cricket at its best 🏏 #Ashes2019 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2019