Ashes 2021-22: England given all-clear after positive coronavirus test in family group

By
MCG
A positive COVID-19 test within the team's family group meant England players and staff had to wait in their hotel for test results.

Melbourne, December 27: England suffered a coronavirus scare ahead of day two of the third Ashes Test against Australia at the MCG.

The players and management were forced to remain at their hotel after a positive COVID-19 test was recorded within the team's family group.

Players and staff had to await the results of their own coronavirus tests before eventually being given the all-clear to head to the stadium.

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: England facing Melbourne misery as Australia close in on series glory

England, who trail the series 2-0, were bowled out for 185 on day one after Australia won the toss and put the tourists in.

Australia will resume on 61-1 after James Anderson accounted for David Warner (38) before the close of play on day one.

Pat Cummins need only to avoid defeat in Melbourne to retain the Ashes after one-sided victories in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 4:40 [IST]
