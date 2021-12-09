Ashes 2021-22: Warner hails Australia batting in the face of 'relentless' England attack

England were dismissed for only 147 on day one, and Australia put themselves into a commanding 196-run lead on Thursday (December 9).

Head (112 not out) scored the third-fastest Ashes century - reaching three figures off only 85 balls - to take Pat Cummins' team onto 343-7 at stumps in Brisbane.

Warner made an impressive 94 after being given a few lives, putting on 156 for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (74) to put Australia in a strong position.

Labuschagne has now scored four half-centuries from five Test innings at the Gabba, with Warner having struck over 50 as an opener for a sixth time at the venue, with only Mark Taylor (eight) doing so on more occasions.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Warner said: "They did bowl well, didn't they? They were relentless.

"What an entertaining innings by Travis Head. We've got smiles on our faces. It's got to be up there for him personally. It was a tight battle with him and Uzzie [Usman Khawaja] but to come out the way he did... that's the Travis Head we know."

6 - This is David Warner's (@CricketAus) sixth 50+ score as an opening batter in men's Tests at The Gabba, equalling Bill Lawry for the second most at the ground in the format as an opener - only Mark Taylor (8) has more. Start.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/7V3RlWo16T — OptaJason (@OptaJason) December 9, 2021

Warner's first near-miss came early on, when Ben Stokes bowled him but the all-rounder over-stepped.

"Obviously getting bowled off a no-ball - you've got to try and keep your feet behind the line as a bowler," Warner added.

"I thought I left very well. Everyone was talking about my form in the T20 stuff but when you're out of runs you deserve some luck."

Ollie Robinson was the pick of England's bowlers with 3-48, and the paceman felt his eventual dismissal of Warner had been a long time coming.

"I sort of felt like I was going to get him out every over to be honest," Robinson told Fox Sports.

"He left well in periods but I think he played at a lot of balls he could have left. So hopefully throughout the series I can get his number a bit earlier."

Reflecting on chances going down in the field, with Rory Burns' routine drop from a Warner edge a particular low point, Robinson added: "We did miss opportunities early on but on another day we could have had three or four early.

"It came out well. It felt like I was consistent and had a lot of play and misses. The closest thing we have [to the Gabba] is Headingley. It's nice to get that bit of extra bounce as a tall guy."

Robinson did pull up with an apparent hamstring issue, but revealed it was only a minor problem.

"It's okay," he said. "I came off for a bit of strapping, bit of maintenance but it's alright, rest up tonight and go again tomorrow."