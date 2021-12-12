Ashes 2021-22: Australia fast bowler Hazlewood a major doubt for second Test

The 30-year-old did not bowl on the third afternoon of Australia's nine-wicket win in the first Test in Brisbane but was fit enough to get through six overs on day four.

However, Hazlewood is not fully over his injury and is now facing a race against time to be ready for the resumption of the five-Test series in Adelaide on Thursday (December 16).

The right-armer has flown home to Sydney to recover, though he has not officially been ruled out of the second Test just yet.

Should Hazlewood miss out, Jhye Richardson – who has taken 23 wickets in four Sheffield Shield matches for Western Australia this season – is the most likely candidate to come into the side.

Asked about Hazlewood's injury after Australia's emphatic first Test victory, captain Pat Cummins said: "It's nothing too serious, but we didn't want it to turn into a huge injury.

"We don't want to put him in jeopardy for the whole series, so we'll take our time.

"He's a little bit sore, so we're just managing him through – it's a five-Test match summer, and he's a key for us, so we don't want to blow him out on day two or three."

David Warner is nursing injured ribs, meanwhile, but Cummins was hopeful the opening batsman would be available for selection.

"He's pretty sore but should be right for Adelaide," Cummins said on Friday. "We'll monitor him but think he'll be fine."