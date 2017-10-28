Ashes: England face daunting task Down Under

Vince did not feature this home season for England after notching 212 runs at an average of 19 in his seven Tests last year while Ballance would surely have been dropped during the home season had he not been injured.

It will be a welcome bonus if either can make useful scores but their recent international records mean opener Cook and Root can expect to shoulder a heavy burden with the bat.

A fear voiced by former England captain Michael Atherton is that this series could prove "one tour of Australia too many" for James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker.

The swing-friendly conditions that best suit the Lancashire paceman tend to be less common in Australia, although he did enjoy a successful tour during England's 2010/11 triumph 'Down Under'.

Anderson and Stuart Broad are a proven new-ball duo who, while lacking the raw speed of of their Australia counterparts, are more likely to last a series.

The worry for England is that endurance alone could count for little if they fall too far behind too soon.

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell is among those who are adamant England cannot win the Ashes without Ben Stokes, who would likely have missed the series opener with a broken finger in any event and who will still be at home when Root's men depart as he waits to discover if he'll face criminal charges as a result of his part in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

England great Geoffrey Boycott said the absence of the Durham star would persuade him to go with "Australia on paper".

Boycott, not given to extravagant praise, summed up Stokes's importance by saying: "He gives England great balance, he's probably the third best bat in the team, an extra bowling option as fourth seamer and a brilliant fielder." Without him, England lose the 'engine room' of a middle order featuring Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali.

It all adds to England's hope that pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes can impose himself with both bat and ball in a series that regular third seamer Toby Roland-Jones will miss entirely after suffering a stress fracture of the back.

Stokes's current absence has led to a recall for Steven Finn and it would be something of a fairytale if the Middlesex quick starred in Australia now, having being deemed "unselectable" when a loss of form saw him sent home early from the 2013/14 tour.