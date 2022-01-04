Ashes: England Playing 11 for Sydney Test: Stuart Broad replaces Ollie Robinson

The Three Lions made one change from the side that played in the third Test in Melbourne, with Stuart Broad coming in to replace Ollie Robinson.

Joe Root's side are currently 3-0 down in the series.

For the hosts, Scott Boland has held off challengers for his spot in Australia's 11 while Usman Khawaja has been confirmed as Travis Head's replacement for the fourth Ashes Test.

Khawaja will bat at No 5 in his first Test since the 2019 Ashes tour, replacing Head who came down with COVID-19 last week and has remained in Melbourne.

Boland stunned England - and maybe even his own team - when he ripped the heart out of the visitors in their second innings in Melbourne last week, snaring 6-7 including the scalp of skipper Joe Root to clinch a 3-0 series victory in rapid time.

England Playing 11 for the 4thAshes Test: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.