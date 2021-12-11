Ashes: Hobart to host fifth Test, a historic day-night finale

The fifth and final Ashes showdown was meant to be held in Perth from January 14-18 before it was relocated due to Western Australia's border restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Melbourne – the scene for the Boxing Day Test – and Sydney, which will host the fourth Test, were in the mix to stage further matches this series.

However, Ashes cricket will come to Hobart via a day-night Test – the second pink-ball fixture of the 2021-22 series following Adelaide, starting December 16.

"We considered a range of factors, including commercial, logistical and operational considerations," Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley said on Saturday (December 11).

"On the balance of these the CA board agreed on Blundstone Arena being the most appropriate venue to host the fifth Vodafone Men's Ashes Test match.

"We also acknowledge the postponement of the Australia and Afghanistan Test due to be played in Hobart earlier in the year played a part in the decision."

Hobart was due to host last month's Australia-Afghanistan Test before it was cancelled.

The upcoming clash will be the first Test match in Tasmania's capital city since Australia were thrashed by South Africa in November 2016.

"CA acknowledges and thanks all the State and Territory Governments, State Cricket Associations and venues who expressed an interest in hosting the match in what was an extremely competitive process.

"The submissions were assessed on several criteria through which the CA board has unanimously decided that Blundstone Arena is the most appropriate venue to host the match.

It will be a historic occasion given Tasmania has never hosted an Ashes Test before and this will also be the first day-night Test match to be played in the state," the CA said in a statement.

Cricket Tasmania CEO Dominic Baker added: "This is a great day not just for Tasmanian cricket, but for Tasmania in general.

"This will be without a doubt the biggest sporting event Tasmania has ever hosted.

"While the circumstances that have led us to be able to have the opportunity to host this Test are undoubtedly unique, we are thrilled that Tasmanians will have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness an Ashes Test in their own backyard."

Australia beat England

Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday (December 11).

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9 not out) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Pat Cummins had taken five wickets in the first innings while Lyon scalped four in the second for Australia. With the bat, Head scored a century for the hosts while Warner had registered 94 runs in the first innings.

Resuming Day 4 at 220/2, England got off to a horrendous start as Dawid Malan (82), Joe Root (89), and Ollie Pope (4) were dismissed in quick succession and England was reduced to 234/5 in the 78th over.

With the wicket of Root, Lyon registered his 400th wicket in the longest format of the game.