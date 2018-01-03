Ashes: Mitchell Starc return confirmed for final Test

Sydney, January 3: Australia paceman Mitchell Starc will play in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England in Sydney starting Thursday (January 4).

After captain Steve Smith said it was likely the left-armer would return from his heel injury, Australia confirmed their team for the SCG Test.

Starc, the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes series, replaces Jackson Bird in the only change for Australia.

On a flat MCG pitch in the fourth Test, Bird finished with figures of 0-108.

Starc has taken 19 wickets at an average of 21.05 during the Ashes, helping Australia into an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Starc 'confident' of playing in Sydney: Cummins

