Ashish Nehra joins RCB coaching team

Gary Kirsten appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore coach and mentor

"I had the privilege to join the coaching team of RCB last season and feel very passionately about the team. I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and look forward for the successful seasons ahead," he said.

Ashish Nehra confirmed as coach and will join @Gary_Kirsten in the coaching leadership team of RCB for the coming IPL. Click 👉 https://t.co/T213VBwCkv to read more. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/SjTMbXuYTF — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) September 5, 2018

Nehra has played in all formats of the game and had been a part of the Indian team in two largely successful Cricket World Cups, two Asia Cups, and three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments. In the past, he had represented various Indian Premier League (IPL) teams including Delhi Daredevils (DD), Mumbai Indians (MI), Pune Warriors, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said Nehra and Kirsten will partner skipper Virat Kohli to help the team deliver better performance. "We are very happy to have Ashish Nehra join RCB as part of the coaching leadership team. Ashish and Gary will partner the Captain to help the team deliver better performance," he said.