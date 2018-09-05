Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ashish Nehra joins RCB coaching team

Posted By: PTI
Ashish Nehra with RCB skipper Virat Kohli
Ashish Nehra with RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, September 5: Ashish Nehra, current bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has been confirmed as coach and will be part of the coaching leadership team along with Gary Kirsten. Ashish Nehra had joined RCB last season.

Gary Kirsten appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore coach and mentor

"I had the privilege to join the coaching team of RCB last season and feel very passionately about the team. I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and look forward for the successful seasons ahead," he said.

Nehra has played in all formats of the game and had been a part of the Indian team in two largely successful Cricket World Cups, two Asia Cups, and three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments. In the past, he had represented various Indian Premier League (IPL) teams including Delhi Daredevils (DD), Mumbai Indians (MI), Pune Warriors, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said Nehra and Kirsten will partner skipper Virat Kohli to help the team deliver better performance. "We are very happy to have Ashish Nehra join RCB as part of the coaching leadership team. Ashish and Gary will partner the Captain to help the team deliver better performance," he said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
We could've batted better: Rahul Dravid
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 16:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue