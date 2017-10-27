Ashoke Dinda overlooks personal achievements, excited about bowling alongside Mohammad Shami

Kolkata, Oct 27: Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda has already taken 364 first-class wickets in 100 matches. He needs only 36 wickets to join the elite 400 wicket-takers’ club and become the first speedster from Bengal.

Still, he does not seem to be excited. Rather, he is looking forward to his forthcoming Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh at latter's home on a green and bouncy track.

Dinda while speaking to MyKhel on Thursday (October 26) after training at Eden Gardens said, “We must need six points against Himachal Pradesh to qualify for the quarterfinal stage. I will get live and bouncy wicket there and it should help me bowl in my natural style.”

When asked about the new achievement he is on the verge of accomplishing, Dinda smiled and said, “Yes, it is obviously a much-desired achievement if I can reach the 400-club for the first time from Bengal. But I am not looking at the record. Rather I am delighted that I will get Mohammad Shami as my partner in the match against Himachal Pradesh. It will be his last Ranji Trophy match before he joins Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. With Shami on the other end, it is always inspiring for me to deliver from the other end.”

Dinda had a lot of praise for his bowling partner and friend.

He said, “Whenever Shami is here in Bengal and joins the net with us, I personally get benefitted a lot. He shares his experience of playing international matches and conveys about the speedsters of foreign countries so that I can learn and develop my bowling. Following Shami's advice, I have started playing video games to keep myself relaxed before any crucial match.”

Himachal Pradesh has Prasanta Chopra, who has scored a triple century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Dinda lauded the batsman and said, “I know about him. He is basically aggressive batsman and it becomes comfortable for me to bowl against such a player.”