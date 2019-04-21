IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin fined for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

Ashwin is the fourth captain to be fined for slow over-rate in the ongoing season of the IPL after Mumbai Indian's Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals' recently-sacked skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Kings XI Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday night here at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Delhi avenged their shocking first-leg defeat with a five-wicket victory over Punjab, brightening their prospects of making the play-offs.

Chasing 164 for a win, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation with a fluent 56 of 41 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed an unbeaten 58 off 49 balls to complete the job with two balls to spare.

Iyer hit five fours and a six. In the first leg in Mohali, DC lost seven wickets for eight runs to gift KXIP victory after sitting pretty at 144 for three in the 17th over while chasing 168.

On Saturday, the home side were 141 for three at the end of the 17th over with 23 needing off 18 balls. Colin Ingram found the fence twice in the next over to ease the nerves and pushed DC closer to the target.

Dhawan struck seven fours and a six before Ravichandran Ashwin ran from mid-on to the midwicket region to compete a fine catch while avoiding a collision with an onrushing Chris Gayle.

(With inputs from agencies)