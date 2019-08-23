Ashwin misses Antigua Test against West Indies: Check out four selection blunders by India

1. R Ashwin misses the Antigua Test - 2019

Ashwin has come up with some fine efforts against the West Indies over the years. He has taken 60 from 11 Tests against them and also scored two Test hundreds. But Ashwin could not find a place among the 11 at North Sound and even more strangely, Ravindra Jadeja was picked ahead of Kuldeep Yadav as well after the wrist spinner was touted India's No 1 Test spinner away from home.

2. Karun Nair left out - 2017

After scoring a triple hundred against England at Chennai, Karun Nair had every right to think of getting a long run in the middle order. But for the first Test against Australia at Pune, Virat Kohli shocked everyone selecting Jayant Yadav in the place of Karun. On a track that assisted spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja were more than enough and Yadav struggled big time with bat and ball. All he could take was two wickets and did not contribute with the bat too as India were bundled out for 105 and 107 to suffer a Test defeat. But India managed to win the series.

3. Rohit replaces Rahane at Centurion - 2018

Ajinkya Rahane is one of those rare batsmen who averages more away from home than at the familiar terrain. But that was not considered as Rohit Sharma was given chance at the cost of Rahane in the first Test against South Africa. The move backfired brilliantly as Rohit could muster only a combined 21 against Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander. But he was persisted with in the second Test too and failed to contribute much as India lost the series. Rahane came back in the third Test and produced a gritty 48 that played a good role India's consolation win.

4. Dhawan comes in for Pujara at Edgbaston - 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara has been India's trusted No 3 for sometime now but when India opted to play Shikhar Dhawan in place of him in the first Test against England at Birmingham, the move came in as a total surprise. India's top three read -- M Vijay, Dhawan and KL Rahul. Once again India paid for the wrong selection with a Test defeat. India were chasing 194 and lost by 31 runs despite having a long batting line-up. On conditions in which the ball darted around, Pujara's solidity sorrily missed.