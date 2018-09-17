Cricket

R Ashwin turns 32; wishes pour in for India spinner

India offie Ravichandran Ashwin turns 32
Bengaluru, September 17: R Ashwin, the ace India off-spinner, turned 32 on Monday (September 17) and the cricketing world took to social media to wish the Chennai man.

Despite having a low-key Test series against England, in which he took 11 wickets from four Tests, Ashwin remains India's spearhead in red-ball cricket. From 62 Test matches, he has taken 327 wickets at an economy of 2.87 and his strike rate stands at 53.4.

Having 7 for 59 as his best innings effort, Ashwin has grabbed five wickets in an innings 26 times while he has taken 10 wickets in a match seven times. His next assignment will be the two-match Test series at home against the West Indies in October.

R Ashwins record - a close look
But a hip niggle had made Ashwin struggle in the five-match Test series against England and he missed the fifth match at the Oval. There were some criticism about him playing the fourth Test at Southampton without being 100 per cent. In the second innings, Ashwin was struggling to land the ball on the rough as England run away with the match.

The failure of Ashwin was magnified by the fact that England offie Moeen Ali grabbed a match-winning 9 wickets in the match. Besides that, Ashwin is no longer a permanent figure in the limited over scheme of things for India. The rise of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has seen Ashwin getting pushed out of the ODIs and T20Is along with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin has last played an ODI for India in June 2017 in an away series against the West Indies. Ashwin had also tasted his first English county stint with Worcestershire. In the IPL 2018, Ashwin had also shifted from his long-time club Chennai Super Kings to Kings XI Punjab and he led the side.

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 12:34 [IST]
    Read in Telugu: అశ్విన్‌కు పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ

