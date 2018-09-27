Asia Cup 2018, FINAL: Probable India XI against Bangladesh on September 28

1. Rohit Sharma

The right-handed batsman led his team from the front in the Super Four encounters against Bangladesh and Pakistan. He scored an unbeaten half-century (83*) against Bangladesh and followed it up with an unbeaten century (111*) against Pakistan.

Rohit has been leading the side from the front and it is his good form up in the order that has helped India fare well in the tournament. He has scored 269 runs in four games and averages 134.5 in the tournament. Rohit, who is often hailed as one of the biggest strikers of the white ball, would look to continue the good performance against Bangladesh and look to continue from where he left.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed batsman from Delhi has been in supreme form in the tournament and he is the top run-getter in the tournament.

Dhawan has scored 327 runs from 4 matches and averages 81.75 in the tournament and slammed two centuries.

The team would hope he continues his form with the bat against Bangladesh in the final. Dhawan's form improves manifold in the tournament involving 5 or 5-plus teams and has been key to India's success.

3. Ambati Rayudu

The right-handed batsman from Hyderabad has made most of the opportunity in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.

In his comeback match against Hong Kong, Rayudu slammed a fifty in the first and followed it up with an unbeaten 31 against Pakistan and 13 against Bangladesh.

Rayudu was asked to open the innings against Afghanistan and scored another fine half-century. However, in the finals, he would bat at No. 3.

4. Dinesh Karthik

The senior Tamil Nadu cricketer scored a valuable 44 against Afghanistan but failed to take his team home due to poor umpiring. Karthik couldn't do much in the previous games as he didn't get too much of opportunity.

In the match against Pakistan, Karthik scored unbeaten 31* and took India home. He hasn't done anything wrong so far and therefore he'll make it to the squad against Bangladesh in the final and his knock in the Nidahas Trophy final in March would definitely be in the minds of Bangladesh bowlers.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman failed with the bat in the game against Afghanistan and he looked to trouble against their spinners. Dhoni, who was leading the team in that game after Rohit was rested, was also a victim of poor umpiring but he was struggling against the spinners till the time he was present into the middle.

The Ranchi cricketer's presence in the middle-order gives India a lot of strength. Dhoni is having a good outing from behind the stumps as well. The 37-year-old has taken six catches and effected four stumpings in the tournament.

Dhoni's presence in the side has ensured the team doesn't panic under the pressure situation. The veteran, in the absence of Kohli, could bat at No. 4 or 5 as per the team's requirements.

6. Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has a knack of picking up crucial wickets and the Indian batsman attributes his golden touch to not bowling much in the nets.

Jadhav, who has made a comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury, is picking up with his deceptive side-arm action and breaking several partnerships.

In the absence of Hardik Pandya - the all-rounder, Kedar's role as a batsman would also be crucial for Team India. The right-handed-batsman would come in to bat at No. 6.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

The Saurashtra all-rounder made a comeback in the ODI set up after more than a year and it looked as if Jadeja was waiting for that opportunity.

The left-arm spinner picked up a match-winning four-for and rattled Bangladesh's middle order in the previous game when these two teams last met.

He also picked up 3 wickets against Afghanistan and he even batted well in that game too but failed to hit the winning runs and the match ended in tie.

The all-rounder, who came in as a replacement to Axar Patel, was awarded the man of the match for his bowling performance.

Considering his batting exploits, lower down the order, Jadeja makes a perfect batsman at No. 7. The southpaw has the ability to play big shots lower down the order and this makes him an ideal replacement to Hardik Pandya.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The UP pacer missed the Test series in England due to injury and was out of action for almost two months. The speedster looked little rusty against Hong Kong but regained his prime in the subsequent games.

Bhuvneshwar's superlative form is the reason why India have been doing well in the tournament. The right-arm pacer would be leading India's pace attack with the new ball. His experience and ability to bowl well in the death would be crucial to India's success in the final.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

The wrist-spinner didn't play in the previous game but prior to that game he has bowled well and picked up wickets too.

Chahal will be the second wrist-spinner for India and team would hope the Haryana bowler troubles the Bangladesh middle-order, especially Mushfiqur Rahim.

Chahal and Kuldeep have been crucial to India's limited-overs exploits in the last one year. The spinner has picked up 5 wickets in the tournament.

10. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman has been fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament as he has taken 7 wickets in 4 games so far.

He has been India's key bowler in the limited-overs' series against England and almost looked unplayable and has been equally good in the Asia Cup. The Kanpur wrist-spinner will be crucial to India's success in the final.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

The No.1 ranked bowler in the ODIs, Bumrah is proving why India are doing well in the powerplays. Bumrah started exceptionally well against Pakistan and Bangladesh as he put pressure on the opposition batsmen.

Bumrah is a dangerous limited-overs' bowler and team would be hoping he gets some early wickets as well in the upcoming matches.