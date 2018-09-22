Asia Cup 2018: I will always remember this comeback: Ravindra Jadeja

"I will always remember this comeback because I returned to the team after a gap of around 480 days," said Jadeja.

"Even in Test cricket, because the last few series have been overseas, I haven't been getting chances consistently. So I was determined that whenever I get the chance I will perform, that's all that I can control. I was only focused about my own game and how I can improve further," he said.

The left-arm spinner Jadeja is known for his ability to bowl quickly. That feature of his came particularly handy on the slow wicket of Dubai.

"On a slow wicket, you have to bowl with more of your own effort. On a normal wicket, the ball goes through quickly after bouncing so it doesn't give the batsman as much time. But on a slow wicket you have to bowl with more effort," said Jadeja.

With The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is fast approaching, Jadeja's performance has put him certainly in the fray, but he was cautious not to look too far ahead and want to concentrate on the present.

"The World Cup is still some time away, we're going to play a lot of matches before that, and I can't comment on that yet. My ambition is to perform the way I did today whenever I get the opportunity."

While India are flying high with three victories in as many games in the Asia Cup 2018, it's been a contrasting story for Mashrafe Mortaza's Bangladesh. The captain has urged his team to come back stronger.

"The way we lost wickets wasn't good, we kept losing wickets to rash shots. After losing two wickets maybe we should have focused on building a partnership and then we could have taken off.

"It's a very disappointing defeat, but we're not out of the tournament. We still have two matches left. We have to find positives, identify the mistakes and come back hard," he said.