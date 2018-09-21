Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh prediction

Asia Cup: All-rounder Kedar Jadhav praises Rohit Sharma’s batting

However, one cannot deny that Bangladesh are now a quality 50-overs side, a format they have mastered after a formidable run at home besides reaching the Asia Cup final in 2012.

No wonder, the Rohit Sharma-led India's opening Super Four encounter against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup here on Friday (September 21) is billed as a high-voltage contest, though it may still lack the adrenalin rush of an India vs Pakistan tie.

The last time the two sides met, Dinesh Karthik played a blinder as he hit a last-ball six with five required to help a second-string India clinch the three-nation T20 Nidahas Trophy in March, 2018.

The India vs Bangladesh World T20 tie in Bengaluru in 2016 was also a nail-biter with India pulling off a one-run win.

On Friday in Dubai, Rohit's worry will be the team combination as Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament owing to back spasms, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be rested after back-to-back games against Hong Kong and Pakistan.

Preview

The pull-outs of Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur further compounded India's injury woes. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed may come in place of Bhuvneshwar but it is still not clear as to who would be Pandya's replacement.

The Bangladesh team and its media's perception of India being the proverbial big bully adds a dash of excitement to the contests. Friday's encounter won't be any different as Bangladesh are forced to play back-to-back matches in Abu Dhabi (vs Afghanistan Thursday) and in Dubai (Friday).

This wasn't the original schedule, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India had managed to arm twist the Asian Cricket Council in tweaking it, causing a lot of heartburn.

''Even if we win against Afghanistan (on Thursday), we will be tagged as second in group and will have to travel to Dubai tomorrow after playing in Abu Dhabi today,'' Mortaza had said on the eve of the Afghanistan game.

So, that feeling of being undermined is very much there in this Bangladeshi team, and it won't be surprising if the infamous 'Mauka Mauka' chant is back in the lips of their fans.

Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammed Mithun, Mahmudallah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hassan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Ariful Haque

Match starts at 5pm IST

