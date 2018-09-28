Cricket

Asia Cup 2018: Key men for India in final

By
India to face Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 final
India to face Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 final

Dubai, September 28: India will face Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 final. It may not carry the same excitement as an Indo-Pak clash but these two can dish out an intense, quality match. Here's MyKhel looks at six-time champion India's key stars and some stats ahead of the big match.

Rohit Sharma

The stand-in India skipper is the top scorer of the Asia Cup 2018 so far with more than 300 runs and a hundred to boot with. As a captain too, Rohit did well marshalling his resources and ringing in the changes at the right time. Can he master the pressure of a final? Of course, Rohit has done it earlier in the IPL while leading the Mumbai Indians.

Shikhar Dhawan

After his struggles against England in the Test series, Dhawan is back to his best in conditions familiar to him in the Asia Cup 2018. He also has a hundred against his name. Along with Rohit, Shikhar has to give India a good foundation - mandatoty because the middle-order has not evinced a lot of confidence thus far.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja came to the side as a replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya. And what an impact he has made so far - picking up seven wickets from two matches. He made 25 against Afghanistan but failed to take India over the line as the match ended in a tie. But his form would be a decisive factor against Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah

The right-arm pacer is equally effective with the new ball and in the slog overs. He has good pace and accurate too - evident from the seven wickets he plucked from three matches so far in the Asia Cup 2018.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After missing the entire Test series against England, Bhuvneshwar has made a comeback with bang in the Asia Cup. His three-wicket effort against Pakistan and Bangladesh underlined his abilities with the new ball. He will be required to do an encore in the final.

India in Final – 2014-2018

2014 - World T20 - Lost in semis
2015 - WC Semis - Lost in semis
2016 - World T20: Lost in semis
2017 - Champions Tropy - Lost in final

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 12:02 [IST]
