Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma credits bowlers for India's win over Pakistan

Continuing their winning spree, the men in blue came with another superb show to outclass Pakistan, thanks to the Indian bowlers, and openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan.

"The entire bowling unit stuck to their task and hats off to them. Repeated performances are challenging in these conditions and once again I don't want to take any credit from the bowlers," Rohit, the stand-in India skipper, said after the match.

"With Shikhar, I don't need to talk much. It's important to let him be himself. We have batted enough to know each other to start off like that and we clearly know our roles," he added.

Meanwhile, praising the Pakistan bowling attack, centurion Dhawan said: "Pakistan got a good bowling attack and I knew that as openers we have to stay because they have got good pace and once I got set and I kept carrying on."

"As I've mentioned I wanted to be sensible with my shots and I've thrown it away in the past and I have learnt the lessons the hard way," he added.

India will now take on Afghanistan in their last Super Four tie here on Tuesday (September 25).