Asia Cup 2018: When Virat Kohli owned Pakistan

The tournament has often produced stunning matches, controversial on and off field moments and stirring individual efforts. Here's MyKhel bringing some of the best Asia Cup moments over the next 10 days. A dramatic India-Pakistan match is a perfect trendsetter for such a series. Let's dip into history.

India vs Pakistan, March 18, 2012

Welcome Virat Kohli! Six years back he was just a 23-year-old ambitious batsman, long way from the present King Kohli. But talent was there. Swagger was there. And Pakistan bore the brunt. Once they put up 329 for six in 50 overs with openers Nasir Jamshed (112) and Mohammed Hafeez (105) slamming centuries, Pakistan might have felt confident.

Gautam Gambhir's second ball dismissal too might have added to Pakistan's confidence. But they discounted Kohli and not entirely without reason as till then he had made 16, 18 and 9 in three innings against him. But little did they know about Kohli's penchant to rewrite history then.

For the next 211 minutes, Kohli owned Pakistan. He smashed 183 off 148 balls with 22 fours and a six as India reached 330 in 47.5 overs. The knock was so reminiscent of his 133 not out off a mere 86 balls against Sri Lanka at Hobart, Australia, that helped India chase down 321 in just 36.4 overs - barely three weeks prior to his Mirpur classic.

If someone thought his Hobart Hurricane was one-off, the Mirpur dash confirmed that Kohli indeed is poised for bigger things. And he went on to scale heights in some style. It was also a symbolic change of baton as Sachin Tendulkar watched from the other end a young Kohli pulverising Pakistan attack.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 329/6 in 50 overs (Nasir Jamshed 112, Mohammed Hafeez 105; Praveen Kumar 2/77, Ashok Dinda 2/47) lost to India: 330/4 in 47.5 overs (Virat Kohli 183, Sachin Tendulkar 52, Rohit Sharma 68) by 6 wickets.