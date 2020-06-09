Cricket
Asia Cup 2020: Asian Cricket Council defers decision, to wait for ICC's call on T20 World Cup

By
Asia Cup 2020: Asian Cricket Council defers decision, to wait for ICC's call on T20 World Cup, which is expected to come by Wednesday

New Delhi, June 9: The executive board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has deferred a decision on the fate of this year's Asia Cup T20 amid speculation that it might be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is scheduled in September and while it is Pakistan Cricket Board's turn to host, it will be shifted to another country, if it happens, as India travelling to Pakistan is not a possibility. It is understood that the ACC will wait for the ICC's decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia (October-November) before taking a call on the Asia Cup.

"...the Board emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2020. In light of the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course," an ACC press release stated.

The ACC board meeting was chaired by Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan Papon and it was the first continental meeting attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (board member) and secretary Jay Shah (ex officio).

A senior ACC official privy to developments said there were discussions regarding postponement but no consensus could be reached as far as alternate dates were concerned. Among other topics discussed were ACC's involvement in 2022 Asian Games in China. "The Board was also apprised of the status and progress of the ACC's involvement with the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China," it stated.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 13:31 [IST]
