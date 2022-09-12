Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan fans celebrate Sri Lanka title win; troll Pakistan in Twitter

A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 24 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday (September 11).

In a video shared by Afghanistan journalist Abdulhaq Omeri, a huge crowd of people was seen in the street, with some cheering, with some dancing with joy after Sri Lanka's win.

Afghanistan fans celebrating Pakistan’s loss in the Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/g4CSseFuI4 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 11, 2022

People also took to social media to congratulate Sri Lanka on their win and also to poke fun at the Pakistani team's performance in the final, especially while fielding.

“Congratulations Thank You Sri Lanka for making us very Happy.. Afghanistan is cheering & celebrating Sr Lanka win,” tweeted a user.

A user under ICC's post about Sri Lanka being crowned as champs mocked Pakistan for not being able to defeat Sri Lanka in both of their matches, while Afghanistan did it once.

“We beat the Asia Cup champions but you lost 2 times,” tweeted the user.

Under the same post, another user posted a video of Afghanistan fans celebrating SL's win by dancing in the streets. “This is how Afghanistan people celebrating Sri Lanka's victory. #AsiaCup2022,” he tweeted.

Afghans in Khost province of Afghanistan at midnight celebrating Pakistan’s defeat in #AsiaCup2022. Even under the Taliban rule, reality cannot be hidden. Afghans have been tired of Pakistanis poking their nose and mocking Afghans since years. pic.twitter.com/PbT8m0hfR6 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 11, 2022

An Afghanistan fan also poked fun at Pakistan's fielding in a photo posted in comments of a video posted by legendary Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar

Another Twitter user from Afghanistan expressed happiness after Pakistan's loss in the final. “Pakistans downfall is my happiness,” the user tweeted.

This comes after clashes were reported between the supporters of Afghanistan and Pakistan after the latter won the cricket match in the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Afghanistan themselves had a decent outing at Asia Cup 2022.

They qualified for the Super Four phase of the tournament after wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group Stage, but could not score any win in the Super Four stage, losing to Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India.

#Afghans took to the streets late Sunday night in parts of #Afghanistan & started celebrating #Pakistan’s loss to Sri Lanka in final cricket match of Asia Cup. Seems there remained little to be celebrated in Afghanistan ——!!!! ⁦⁦@KarzaiH⁩ pic.twitter.com/w2LncxrYsb — Mushtaq Yusufzai (@MYusufzai) September 12, 2022

Coming to the final, a brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 24 runs in the final.

Sri Lanka will be extremely ecstatic with their performances. They pulled off a remarkable comeback from a poor position in powerplay while batting, with help of Rajapaksa (71 not out) and Hasaranga (36) to reach 170/6 in 20 overs.

While bowling, it was spells of Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27) and Pramod Madushan (4/34) that helped Lanka seal the victory by 24 runs, despite a threatening stand of 61-runs between Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Iftikhar Ahmed (32).

Chasing 171, Pakistan got some free runs as pacer Dilshan Madushanka gave away nine extras due to wides and no balls. However, the pacer made a comeback, giving only three more runs in his over.

Rizwan and Ifitkhar Ahmed tried to steady the ship for Pakistan. Sri Lanka, however, continued bowling brilliant lines and lengths, keeping their opponents largely on the back foot.