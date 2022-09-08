Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan vs Pakistan Highlights, Post-match presentation, Awards: Pak seal a narrow win

It was a big heartbreak for Afghanistan as they came tantalisingly close to winning the game and played one of the best games in recent times but ended up on the losing side and their campaign in the multi-nation tournament came to an end. The Mohammad Nabi-led side will now face India in their last Super 4 match and both teams would be playing for pride.

Having restricted Afghanistan to a below-par 129 for 6 after inviting them to bat first, Pakistan looked favourites and the run chase seemed a cakewalk for Babar Azam & his band. However, spin sensation Rashid Khan and left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad Malik had other ideas as Afghanistan pushed their neighbours on the back foot.

Babar Azam's poor run in the tournament continued as the Pakistan skipper was dismissed for a golden duck by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the first over in the run chase. Law of averages finally caught up with in-form Mohammad Rizwan as the right-handed batter was found plumb in front by Rashid Khan for 20. Rashid - whose previous LBW appeal off Rizwan was turned down and a DRS was also wasted - came back strongly in his second wicket to get the prized wicket.

However, the partnership between Shadab Khan (36) and Iftikhar Ahmed (30) that was worth 42 for the fourth wicket kept Pakistan in the hunt. Shadab in particular was impressive with the bat as his innings was studded with three maximums. Iftikhar, Shadab, and Mohammad Nawaz (4) were dismissed in quick succession and in the death overs, and suddenly Pakistan found themselves under pressure.

Afghanistan posted a below-par 129 for 6 in the stipulated 20 overs. Afghanistan didn't see a single fifty-run stand from their batters after they were put in to bat first by Pakistan. Afghan batters got off to a brilliant start in the powerplay in Sharjah but once the openers departed, Pakistani bowlers kept coming back strongly in the middle overs.

Pakistani pacers, as well as their spinners, remained disciplined throughout the middle overs and also in the death overs which never allowed Mohammed Nabi & Co. to free their arms. Almost every Afghanistan middle-order batter took his time but failed to convert it into a substantial knock. Rashid Khan did get 10 runs in the final overs and gave something for the team to fight and defend. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers as the pacer bagged a couple while the remaining four bowlers got one wicket apiece.

Here mykhel brings you the post-match comments, man of the match, full list of awards from the presentation ceremony of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan match:

Player of the match: Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan: It has been going well. We have the experience because of the PSL and the home series that we played here. I didn't see a lot of difference in the pitch. It was a bit low and it was a good pitch. I played a rash shot, and I should have finished it off. It was tough for the new batsmen and so I should have played longer. The pitch here helps the spinners. That is why we tried to bowl tight and bowl dot balls. When you pick wickets, you will stop the run rate. If I don't give runs, Nawaz picks wickets and vice versa. We are flexible with our batting order. Nawaz and I are sent as per the team's requirements. Both Babar and me felt that I should be sent up today. Nawaz and I have been playing together since club cricket. I have always seen him as a batsman. The world has not seen his full potential with the bat yet. Naseem's sixes remind us of Miandad's and Afridi's last-over sixes. All our bowlers bat a lot in the nets. You never know which bowler will win you matches; all of them have the calibre to win you matches with the bat.

Babar Azam, winning captain: To be honest, the dressing room was very tense. The team was walking in and out of the dressing room. Excellent with the way Naseem Shah finished it off. Sharjah is always low-scoring, and Mujeeb and Rashid Khan are two of the best bowlers. We just wanted to take the match deep. The way we started with the ball was excellent. In our batting, we didn't execute our plans very well, but Naseem was outstanding. At the back of my mind, I have seen Naseem play like this earlier, and I had the belief in him. This moment reminds me of Javed Miandad's six. We would like to continue this momentum and not repeat our mistakes. Every day is a different day, and we would like to take it day by day.

Mohammad Nabi, losing captain: Yes the bowling and the fielding was brilliant, but we didn't finish well and we didn't hold our nerves. We didn't leave the game at any stage. The boys fought over every ball. Again, it was the end, both with the bat and with the ball. We thought that we chased well against Bangladesh. We knew it would be tough chasing 130 here, and that's why we looked to bowl dot balls. We didn't give easy singles. The plan on the last two deliveries was to bowl slower bouncers or bowl yorkers, but he (Farooqi) didn't execute his plans. We will try our best to play the last game with the same energy. We have a game tomorrow now. Thanks for the support, it was lovely from the fans here.

Stats:

# The unbeaten stand of 13 between Naseem & Hasnain is the highest tenth wicket partnership involving a #10 and #11 in a successful run chase in T20Is

Last four Pakistan vs Afghanistan contests

AC 2018: Pak won with 3 balls to spare

ODI WC 2019: Pak won with 2 balls to spare

T20I WC 2021: Pak won with 6 balls to spare

AC 2022: Pak won with 4 balls to spare

# This was the second one-wicket win for Pakistan in T20 Internationals. Previous: 174/9 vs SL (172/7) Colombo RPS 2015.