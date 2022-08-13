Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Length, Average Score, Stats

All the frontline nations of Asian subcontinent like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and greenhorns like Afghanistan and UAE too will be vying for the glory in the Asia Cup 2022.

India are the defending champions of the tournament from 2018 but then the tournament was in ODI format. Four years down the line, India will defend its title in the T20I format, a change made to suit the year of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

So, here are some essential details like Dubai Cricket Stadium average score, pitch report, boundary length with few crumbs of stats to boot with such as most runs, most wickets, highest and lowest totals.

1. Dubai Stadium Team T20 Records India: M: 4, W: 2, L: 2 Pakistan: M: 28, W: 16, L: 11, NR: 1 Sri Lanka: M: 3, W: 1, L: 2 Bangladesh: M: 1: L: 1 Afghanistan: M: 9; W: 6, L: 3 UAE: M: 4, L: 4 2. Dubai Stadium T20 batting records Most runs: Babar Azam: 446 Most runs, India: KL Rahul: 125 Highest score: Martin Guptill: 93 Highest score, India: Rohit Sharma: 56 Most Ducks: R Berrington / M Hafeez: 3 Most 6s: David Warner: 17 Most 6s, India: KL Rahul: 5 3. Dubai Stadium T20 Bowling records Most wickets: Sohail Tanvir: 22 Most Wickets, India: J Bumrah, R Jadeja: 6 Best bowling: Imad Wasim: 5/14 Best bowling, India: R Jadeja: 3/15 4. Dubai Stadium T20 Records Highest total: Sri Lanka: 211/3 Highest total, India: 151/7 Lowest Total: West Indies: 55 all out Lowest Total, India: 110/7 Highest partnership: M Rizwan / B Azam: 152 Highest partnership, India: KL Rahul / Rohit Sharma: 86 5. Dubai Stadium Details Established: 2009 Capacity: 25000-30000 Boundary length: 65x65M Average T20 score: 145 6. Dubai Stadium pitch report The Dubai cricket stadium often produces matches in the vicinity of 160-170 and is not exactly conducive for explosive batting barring a few exceptions. The Asia Cup 2022 too could see matches following this pattern.