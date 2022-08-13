Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Length, Average Score, Stats

1. Dubai Stadium Team T20 Records
India: M: 4, W: 2, L: 2
Pakistan: M: 28, W: 16, L: 11, NR: 1
Sri Lanka: M: 3, W: 1, L: 2
Bangladesh: M: 1: L: 1
Afghanistan: M: 9; W: 6, L: 3
UAE: M: 4, L: 4
2. Dubai Stadium T20 batting records
Most runs: Babar Azam: 446
Most runs, India: KL Rahul: 125
Highest score: Martin Guptill: 93
Highest score, India: Rohit Sharma: 56
Most Ducks: R Berrington / M Hafeez: 3
Most 6s: David Warner: 17
Most 6s, India: KL Rahul: 5
3. Dubai Stadium T20 Bowling records
Most wickets: Sohail Tanvir: 22
Most Wickets, India: J Bumrah, R Jadeja: 6
Best bowling: Imad Wasim: 5/14
Best bowling, India: R Jadeja: 3/15
4. Dubai Stadium T20 Records
Highest total: Sri Lanka: 211/3
Highest total, India: 151/7
Lowest Total: West Indies: 55 all out
Lowest Total, India: 110/7
Highest partnership: M Rizwan / B Azam: 152
Highest partnership, India: KL Rahul / Rohit Sharma: 86
5. Dubai Stadium Details
Established: 2009
Capacity: 25000-30000
Boundary length: 65x65M
Average T20 score: 145
6. Dubai Stadium pitch report
The Dubai cricket stadium often produces matches in the vicinity of 160-170 and is not exactly conducive for explosive batting barring a few exceptions. The Asia Cup 2022 too could see matches following this pattern.