Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Highlights, Post-match Presentation: Rizwan powers Pak to thrilling win

After Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli guided India to 181/7, Mohammad Rizwan led the chase with a solid 71 as Pakistan pulled off a thrilling chase at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Babar Azam's men held on to their nerves as they chased it down with one ball to spare.

After being invited, the openers handed India an explosive start. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played quickfire knocks as India brought up India's half-century in just 26 balls, making it India's fastest half-century against Pakistan.

In the final over of the powerplay, Haris Rauf handed Pakistan the breakthrough, ending Rohit's blistering 16-ball 28 knock. India stuttered as they lost a couple of wickets in quick succession. Following Rohit, Rahul, who finally found his scoring prowess, fell in the very next over after a quickfire 28 off 20. The inform Suryakumar Yadav, who once again got off the mark with a boundary, fell for just 13 off 10 as Pakistan put the brakes on their neighbours.

But despite wickets tumbling in the other end, including the inform Hardik Pandya falling for a duck, it was King Kohli who kept India's innings alive. Kohli brought up his half-century in style with a maximum. This was Kohli's second half-century off the ongoing Asia Cup and the former skipper put up a dominating show with the bat as he brought up his fifty off 36 deliveries.

A run out cost Kohli his wicket in the final over as he fell after a solid 60 off 44. After the openers strong partnership, Kohli's knock guided India to 181/7. While the pacers leaked runs, the Pakistan spinners pulled India back to restrict them to a par score.

In reply, Pakistan got off to a shaky start as they lost skipper Babar Azam early. Rohit Sharma introduced the young Ravi Bishnoi early and the youngster struck in his very first over as he removed the Pakistan skipper for just 14 off 10. But opener Mohammad Rizwan went on to rebuild the innings adding 41 off 30 for the second wicket with Fakhar Zaman (15).

After losing Zaman for just 15, the Pakistan camp pulled off a brilliant move, sending Mohammad Nawaz up the order. From thereon, Pakistan slowly took the game away from India, Rizwan and Nawaz played a strong third-wicket partnership as the duo frustrated the Indian bowlers. Needing 49 off 30, Rohit handed the ball back to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the senior pacer delivered as he broke the 41-ball 73 run third-wicket partnership to put India back into the game.

Bhuvi picked up the big wicket of Nawaz as he fell after a blistering 20-ball 42. Though Pakistan lost a few, it turned out to be a nerve-wrecking match as Pakistan handed India a five-wicket loss. Rizwan led the chase with a blistering 71 off 51 to guide Pakistan. India's fielding let them down as a dropped catch by Arshdeep Singh saw Asaf Ali (16) punish India. Though Arshdeep removed Ali, it was too late as Pakistan made amends for their opening day loss to hand India a loss.

India will now need to win against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan if they are to seal their place in the final.

Here mykhel brings you the post match comments, man of the match, full awards from the post-match presentation ceremony of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match.

Catch of the Match: Khushdil Shah (PAK)

Player of the Match: Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Babar Azam (Pak), Winning Captain: We try to keep things simple. Up and down is there but the effort the boys showed, credit goes to the team. The way the bowlers came back and then our partnerships were outstanding. Nawaz's batting was outstanding. We try to do what the situation needs. The spinners were very good and the fast bowlers finished well.

Rohit Sharma (Ind), Losing Captain: It's a high pressure game and we know we can't let anything slip away so a game like that takes a lot. But we were quite calm even during that Rizwan and Nawaz partnership but they batted brilliantly. Games like this can bring out the best if they can deliver. Obviously things will not go their way all the time. They have full potential, it's about handling the pressure. There's class in the opposition and there's challenge. We knew that already because of the kind of cricket they've been playing. We were happy at how we played till the end. You learn a lot from games likes this. I'm pretty happy with what happened today. Tough to say, I thought it was a good score. Any pitch you get 180 it's a good score, but if you don't take wickets it's going to be tough and we know they bat deep. In T20 no score is comfortable. Towards the first half of our innings I was pretty happy with the score we had. (Kohli) His form is brilliant, there's no doubt. He batted sensibly in the middle. We needed somebody to stay and keep the tempo. Virat getting that score, staying till the end, it was crucial for us. (Approach) While taking that approach you will not always have success but we're okay with that, we learnt a lot today.

Mohammad Nawaz, Player of the match: That's always in our minds, keep things simple. For a left arm spinner, it's important to stick to the basic line and length. I try that one two balls turn so that plays on the batsmen's minds. After that, I try and stick to line and length. We needed 10 runs per over when I walked in to bat so I knew I had to attack every chance I got. Whatever area the ball comes, I just had to hit. I didn't try and overplay but kept things simple.

Mohammed Rizwan: Obviously, this match is being watched everywhere and the value is like a final. Everyone gives their best, but my form is fine. Babar Azam and I wanted to score off the new ball as well. We knew our strengths and there's depth in our batting and we have power hitters, so we weren't panicking, and some things worked in our favour.