Asia Cup 2022: Why These 4 Big Players Were Dropped From The India Squad

1 Mohammed Shami

Shami is one of the senior most cricketer in Indian establishment. He has played 17 T20I and has taken 18 wickets and had a good season for IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans. But he has last played a T20I match for India was against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The emergence of Arshdeep Singh and the form rediscovery of Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemed to have reduced his role in the T20I set up and in all likelihood Shami could be seen only on Test and ODIs hereafter.

2 Ishan Kishan

Ishan made a good beginning to the T20I season in the home series against South Africa scoring 76, 34 and 54 with an 89 against Sri Lanka to boot with. But since then the left-hander blew hot and blew cold in the last 7 T20Is against Ireland, England and West Indies. There were 27 and 26 (11-ball) in that and by no means they were bad scores. But the selectors overlooked him for Shreyas Iyer as Ishan did not even find a place in the Asia Cup 2022 standbys. In fact, Ishan has made 430 runs from 14 T20Is in 2022. But the selectors decided against picking him. But the wicketkeeper batsman has been included in India’s ODI squad against Zimbabwe and he would want to use that chance to return to T20I set up.

3 Sanju Samson

Sanju has been mighty impressive in the IPL 2022 as captain and premier batsman of Rajasthan Royals. It has put him back in national reckoning. In 2022, Sanju has made 179 runs from 6 T20Is with an average of 44.75 and he has some good scores like 54 against West Indies and 77 against Ireland. But once KL Rahul returned to the 11, there was no real place for him with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik too play the role of a wicketkeeper batsman. But Sanju would like to shine in the ODI series against Zimbabwe and keep himself in contention.

4 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been one of India’s most successful T20I bowlers taking 44 wickets from 25 matches. His economy of 6.89 too is quite impressive. But the chinaman bowler has played only one T20I so far in 2022, and has taken a match-winning 3 for 12 against West Indies at Lauderhill, USA. But Kuldeep is now more of a shadow of his one-time partner Yuzvendra Chahal, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Kuldeep too has been included in the ODI squad against Zimbabwe and he will be eager to give a good account of himself in the series and roar back into contention for the T20I squad.