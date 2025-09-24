Abhishek Sharma just one place behind Yuvraj Singh, becomes joint 7th in Six-Hitting List for India in T20Is

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Rohit Sharma's Record for Most Sixes in a T20 Tournament for India
Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 21:37 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Dubai, Sep 24: Young India batter Abhishek Sharma once again showcased his explosive batting prowess in the Asia Cup 2025, smashing a blazing 75 off just 37 deliveries against Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 24).

The left-handed opener from Punjab has been in imperious form throughout the tournament, rewriting record books with his fearless strokeplay.

Another Fifty in Style for Abhishek Sharma

Coming into the match on the back of a quickfire 74 against Pakistan, Abhishek continued from where he left off. His 75-run knock was laced with five towering sixes and audacious shots, keeping the Dubai crowd entertained. This was his second consecutive fifty in the tournament and his fifth impactful knock in as many games.

Unfortunately, his innings ended in unlucky fashion. Attempting a quick single, he was run out at the non-striker’s end when India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who was on strike, sent him back. Abhishek failed to make his ground despite a desperate dive and missed an opportunity to post a big score.

Abhishek Sharma’s Asia Cup 2025 Scores

30 (16) vs UAE

31 (13) vs Pakistan

38 (15) vs Oman

74 (39) vs Pakistan

75 (37) vs Bangladesh

Rewriting Six-Hitting Records

Abhishek Sharma has turned into India’s six-hitting machine in this Asia Cup:

Most sixes in a multi-nation T20I tournament for India: 17* (and counting)

17* (and counting) Most sixes in one Asia Cup tournament: 17* (previously Sanath Jayasuriya’s 14 in 2008)

17* (previously Sanath Jayasuriya’s 14 in 2008) Previous Indian record: Rohit Sharma’s 15 sixes in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Fastest Fifties Club – Abhishek Joins Elite List

With his ability to reach fifty in 25 or fewer balls, Abhishek Sharma has joined an elite Indian list of power hitters:

7 – Suryakumar Yadav

6 – Rohit Sharma

5 – Abhishek Sharma *

4 – Yuvraj Singh

3 – KL Rahul

India’s Next T20 Star?

At just 24, Abhishek Sharma is quickly emerging as one of India’s most dangerous T20 batters. His consistency and attacking mindset at the top of the order provide India with an X-factor that could define their campaigns in upcoming ICC tournaments. With every innings, the young southpaw is not just scoring runs but also carving a niche for himself as India’s next big T20 superstar.