Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan duo reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 20:03 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Afghanistan's spinners Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during their Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. Both were found guilty of Level 1 offences from Thursday's match, the ICC confirmed.

Noor was charged under Article 2.8 for showing dissent at an umpire's decision in the 16th over, when one of his deliveries was deemed a wide. Mujeeb, meanwhile, was penalised under Article 2.2 after striking the stumps with his towel, an act that falls under the category of abuse of equipment or ground fixtures.

Each player has received one demerit point, the first on their disciplinary records within a 24-month period. The ICC noted that both accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel, avoiding the need for a formal hearing. The charges were brought by on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, third umpire Faisal Afridi, and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit.

Sri Lanka eventually secured a six-wicket victory in the match, extending their unbeaten run in the tournament. For Afghanistan, it marked a second consecutive loss, officially ending their Asia Cup campaign.