IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: What is Team India Dressing Room mood ahead of Pakistan Encounter?

India vs Pakistan: What will Happen if India boycott Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025? Three Scenarios Explained

India vs China Live Streaming: Where to Watch Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final on TV and Online?

India vs Pakistan: 5 Most Stunning Wives and Girlfriends of India and Pakistan cricketers You Must Know

India vs Pakistan: Fans to be Punished in Lakhs as Dubai Police tightens security ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Match

Cricket IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Calls Revive Memories of India Legends’ Withdrawal from Pakistan Clash at WCL 2025 - But Why the Two Situations Are Different By Avinash Sharma Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 18:00 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

As boycott calls intensify around the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash, memories are still fresh of a similar stand taken just months ago by India's cricket veterans in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) in England.

The wounds of the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which claimed 26 innocent lives, and the subsequent Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces in May, remain raw in the public psyche. Also Read: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Predicted Lineups, Team News

Against this backdrop, India Legends had decided to pull out of their marquee clash against Pakistan Legends in July, sending a strong message of solidarity with the nation.

The high-profile India vs Pakistan WCL encounter was scheduled for July 20 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, but on July 19, several Indian players opted out citing personal and national sentiments.

With no team left to field, the organizers were forced to cancel the blockbuster match. Later, India also refused to play Pakistan in the semi-final, handing them a walkover to the finals, which were eventually won by South Africa Legends.

The WCL organizers issued a public apology, admitting they had "unintentionally hurt sentiments" with their promotion of the clash, while clarifying that their aim was simply to "bring happy moments to the fans."

Which Indian Players Pulled Out?

Several prominent names from India's golden cricketing generation backed out of the Pakistan clash, citing emotional and patriotic reasons:

Shikhar Dhawan: The former opener was among the first to withdraw, reaffirming his May 11 decision. On July 19, Dhawan posted on X:

Harbhajan Singh: Initially criticized for agreeing to play, Harbhajan reversed his decision following public backlash and the charged geopolitical climate.

Suresh Raina: Echoed Dhawan's stance, reposting EaseMyTrip's boycott message and privately conveying his discomfort to organizers.

Yusuf Pathan & Irfan Pathan: The Pathan brothers jointly withdrew, citing "national sentiments" and specifically referencing the Pahalgam attack as a trigger.

Yuvraj Singh: While not publicly vocal, reports suggest the India Champions captain refused to play if Shahid Afridi-who had made controversial remarks-was part of Pakistan's lineup.

Why Team India Cannot Boycott Asia Cup 2025

Unlike the privately-organized World Championship of Legends, the Asia Cup 2025 falls under the governance of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and indirectly, the Olympic Charter principles, which emphasize political neutrality in sport.

The Olympic Charter (Rule 50) mandates that no government interference or political protest should prevent athletes from competing in international tournaments.

India, as a full member of the ICC and signatory to Olympic principles through the Indian Olympic Association, cannot officially boycott a match against Pakistan without risking sanctions, including fines or suspensions.

A boycott could be seen as a breach of commitments made to the ICC and ACC, potentially jeopardizing India's participation in future ICC events, including the Champions Trophy and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics where cricket returns.

This is why, despite public sentiment and political debates, the BCCI is bound to field a team for the India vs Pakistan group stage clash in the Asia Cup 2025, even if the atmosphere remains tense.

Public & Political Reactions

The WCL pullout was widely hailed across India as a patriotic stand. Fans praised the players for prioritising the nation over entertainment. Opposition parties are now using the episode to target the Narendra Modi government, arguing that the participation in such fixtures is "mocking the deaths of innocents" while the wounds of Pahalgam were still fresh.

Today, as the Asia Cup clash looms the current developments in the country continue to serve as a reminder of how sport and geopolitics remain deeply intertwined in the subcontinent.