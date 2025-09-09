Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Confirmed List of Commentators, Presenters in English– Check Deets By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 7:00 [IST]

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, with cricketing giants from across the continent gearing up for the prestigious title. The tournament will run until September 28, with fixtures spread between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, offering fans 20 days of high-octane action.

This year's edition carries added anticipation as India arrive as the defending champion, having lifted the trophy in Sri Lanka in 2023. With political and security challenges ruling out bilateral hosting between India and Pakistan, the UAE once again serves as the neutral ground-ensuring equal access for fans and players alike.

The format will see eight teams split into two groups. The top teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, which will follow a round-robin system, eventually leading up to the grand finale. The opening match will witness Afghanistan locking horns with Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Sharjah, setting the tone for the competition. All eyes, however, are already on the marquee India-Pakistan clash, scheduled for September 14, which promises to be the highlight of the group stage.

Beyond the players, the Asia Cup will also feature a star-studded commentary and presenting team, ensuring fans across Asia enjoy top-quality coverage. The confirmed English panel boasts some of the most respected voices in world cricket. Legendary names such as Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, and Simon Doull will be at the mic, alongside global icons like Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Russel Arnold, Mike Haysman, and Athar Ali Khan.

The lineup also includes Sanjana Ganesan, Matt Floydd, Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz, Tanvi Shah, and Samir Kochhar, bringing a mix of sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and engaging presentation. Their expertise will provide fans with in-depth breakdowns, engaging stories, and real-time energy throughout the tournament.

With multilingual coverage also planned in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the Asian Cricket Council aims to make the tournament accessible to fans across the continent. From live action to post-match debates, the broadcast promises to match the excitement on the field.

As the countdown begins, the Asia Cup 2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling spectacle-both on and off the pitch.