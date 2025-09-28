Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson on the verge of Two Records ahead of India vs Pakistan Final

'I'd like to see Jemimah at No. 3': Former India player Veda Krishnamurthy ahead od Women's World Cup

Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Tickets Sold Out as Historic Rivalry Heats Up in Dubai By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 15:07 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai is set for a historic showdown as arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet for the first time ever in the tournament's final.

All 28,000 tickets for Sunday's match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium have been completely sold out, signalling massive anticipation from cricket fans around the world.

Earlier encounters between the two teams in this edition drew large crowds, with approximately 20,000 spectators attending the group stage match on September 14 and around 17,000 fans present for the Super Four game on September 21. Despite these strong numbers, some empty seats were visible amid boycott calls by certain Indian supporters following the Pahalgam attack earlier this year. However, for the final, those calls have largely faded as excitement and demand overwhelmed any boycott sentiments.

India enters the final undefeated, having decisively beaten Pakistan twice - first by seven wickets in the group stage and then by six wickets in the Super Four stage. The Men in Blue will aim to continue their dominance and clinch the Asia Cup title, while Pakistan looks to turn the tide and claim redemption on this historic platform.

This final carries significance beyond cricket, with political tensions between the two nations adding intensity. The rivalry has been marked by on-field tensions, absence of handshakes, and pointed comments during press conferences leading up to the match.

The packed Dubai stadium is expected to host a charged atmosphere as emotions run high, making this one of the most eagerly awaited matches in Asia Cup history. Both teams face the pressure of the moment: India must guard against complacency, while Pakistan aims to silence critics with a standout performance in the decisive contest.