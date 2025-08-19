Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Gill To Open, Kuldeep-Varun Duo Ready To Shine In UAE Again- India's Strongest Playing XI By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 16:21 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asia Cup 2025: The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has named India's 15-man squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead the defending champions in the UAE. India find themselves in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE and Oman, with their campaign kicking off on September 10 against the hosts in Dubai.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill makes his return to T20Is after more than a year. The stylish opener, who enjoyed a prolific IPL 2025 and an impressive outing in the England tour, will once again be entrusted with setting the tone at the top. He will be partnered by Abhishek Sharma, ensuring a right-left combination that promises fireworks in the powerplay overs.

At No. 3, Sanju Samson is expected to take charge. The wicketkeeper-batter has the experience and adaptability to anchor innings or accelerate when needed. Suryakumar Yadav, fresh from a sensational IPL campaign with over 700 runs, slots in at No. 4. His consistency and ability to dominate attacks make him the fulcrum of India's batting.

The middle order will see Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya shoulder the finishing duties. While Varma brings youthful aggression, Pandya's all-round value gives India balance in both departments. Axar Patel, who steps in at No. 7, strengthens the batting depth while offering a reliable spin option.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah headlines the pace attack after being carefully managed during the England Tests. He will be joined by Arshdeep Singh, whose left-arm angle and death bowling skills complement Bumrah's strike power. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, who proved decisive in India's Champions Trophy triumph, will once again be expected to dominate in the UAE's slow and turning tracks.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal narrowly missed out on the main squad, he remains on the standby list with Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

With a formidable mix of youth and experience, India's strongest XI looks well-equipped to defend their title and shine once again in familiar UAE conditions.

India's Strongest XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilka Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.