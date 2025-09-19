Manchester City vs Napoli Live Streaming: Where and When to watch UEFA Champions League match in India?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Group B Points Table: Final Standings after Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan - BAN, SL Advance To Super 4 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 0:02 [IST]

Asia Cup 2025: The 2025 Asia Cup is underway in the United Arab Emirates, running from September 9 to 28, with the tournament being played entirely in the T20I format.

A total of eight teams are taking part, split into two groups of four. After the league stage, the top two sides from each pool will qualify for the Super Four, where they will compete in a round-robin format. The two best-performing teams in that stage will book their place in the grand finale, slated to be held on September 28.

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Teams

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Schedule

Sep 19: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong - Afghanistan won by 94 runs

Sep 12: Hong Kong vs Bangladesh - Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets

Sep 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong - Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets

Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Bangladesh won by 8 runs

Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets

The group stage of the Asia Cup has concluded, with defending champions Sri Lanka and Bangladesh sealing their places in the Super Four.

Afghanistan opened the tournament in style, thrashing Hong Kong by 94 runs in the first match. Bangladesh followed up with a confident start, registering a 7-wicket win over Hong Kong. However, their momentum was checked when Sri Lanka overcame them by six wickets.

The Lankan Lions carried their form forward, notching another six-wicket victory against Hong Kong. Bangladesh, meanwhile, kept their qualification hopes alive with a nail-biting 8-run triumph over Afghanistan on September 16. In the final group fixture on Sep 18, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan once again by six wickets, a result that confirmed their own spot in the next round while also paving the way for Bangladesh to advance.

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Points Table

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Sri Lanka (Q) 3 3 0 0 0 6 +1.278 Bangladesh (Q) 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.270 Afghanistan (E) 3 1 2 0 0 2 +1.241 Hong Kong (E) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.151

Glossary: PL - Played, W - Win, L - Loss, NR - No Result, NRR - Net Run Rate, PTS - Points, E- Eliminated

** Points Table updated on September 19 after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.