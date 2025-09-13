Justin Rose Vows To Put The Hammer Down In Pursuit Of His First BMW PGA Championship Title

Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Group B Points Table: Updated Standings Before Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - AFG, BAN, SL, HK on September 13 By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:13 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Asia Cup 2025 is taking place in the United Arab Emirates between September 9 and 28, and will be played in the T20 International format.

Eight participating teams have been split into two groups of four. From the group stage, the top two sides in each pool will qualify for the Super Four round. The tournament will then culminate with the final on September 28, contested by the two highest-ranked teams from the Super Four stage.

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Teams

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Schedule

Sep 19: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong - Afghanistan won by 94 runs

Sep 12: Hong Kong vs Bangladesh - Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM IST)

**All Times in IST

So far, two matches have taken place in Group B of the ongoing Asia Cup. Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong in the tournament opener by 94 runs and then Bangladesh kick-started their campaign by a margin of 7 wickets. Today, Bangladesh will be taking on 2022 Asia Cup winners, Sri Lanka in a high-voltage clash. The group matches are being held at venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Once the group phase concludes, the leading two teams from each pool will progress to the Super Four stage, where they battle for a spot in the championship clash.

Asia Cup 2025 Group A Points Table

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.700 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.001 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.889

Glossary: PL - Played, W - Win, L - Loss, NR - No Result, NRR - Net Run Rate, PTS - Points

** Points Table updated on September 13 before Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.