Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Group B Qualification Scenario: How Can Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Qualify For Super 4? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 13:50 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asia Cup 2025: With India and Pakistan already booking their berths from Group A, the attention in the Asia Cup 2025 now shifts to Group B, where Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are locked in a tense battle for the two available Super 4 spots.

The final round of fixtures promises to be decisive, with all three sides still in contention and the margins for error razor thin.

Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, are in pole position. Having won both of their opening games, they sit on top with four points and a healthy net run rate (NRR) of +1.54. A win against Afghanistan on Thursday will not only guarantee their progression but also secure Bangladesh's qualification. Given their form, the defending Asia Cup champions of 2022 will start as favourites, but the challenge is far from straightforward.

Bangladesh, captained by Litton Das, have already played out their league fixtures. They registered victories against Afghanistan and Hong Kong but slipped against Sri Lanka. With four points in the bag and an NRR of -0.27, their fate rests on Sri Lanka's performance. Simply put, they need Sri Lanka to get the job done; otherwise, the qualification scenario could turn against them.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, face the trickiest route. With one win and one loss, they have two points but a far superior NRR of +2.15 compared to Bangladesh. Rashid Khan's men will need to defeat Sri Lanka to stay alive. If they win narrowly, they can overtake Bangladesh and advance. However, to knock Sri Lanka out, Afghanistan would need a huge win-by around 70 runs or with nearly 50 balls to spare-to drag Sri Lanka's NRR below Bangladesh's.

The equation is clear:

Sri Lanka win: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualify.

Afghanistan win narrowly: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka qualify.

Afghanistan win big: Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualify.

After their T20 World Cup semifinal run earlier this year, Afghanistan carry the weight of expectation, but overcoming Sri Lanka's experience under pressure will be their biggest test. Thursday's clash is set to decide which two teams join the heavyweights in the Super 4s.