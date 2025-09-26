India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs SL Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: ICC Fines India Captain Suryakumar Yadav For Political Remarks During IND vs PAK Match: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 20:02 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Asia Cup 2025 has seen on-field rivalries spill into disciplinary matters, with India captain Suryakumar Yadav fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct as per a report by ESPNCricinfo. The ruling came after his post-match comments on September 14, where he dedicated India's victory over Pakistan to "our armed forces."

Match referee Richie Richardson dismissed Suryakumar's not-guilty plea and imposed a fine of 30% of his match fee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has since appealed the decision. If the appeal fails, the punishment could be increased.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had lodged the original complaint, arguing that Suryakumar's remarks referenced military operations earlier this year and therefore fell under prohibited political messaging. In its submission, the PCB noted: "He dedicated today's victory to our armed forces." They urged the ICC to consider a Level 4 sanction-the most serious under the Code of Conduct.

The case has also drawn parallels with past controversies. The PCB highlighted how the ICC previously intervened in political expressions, including preventing Usman Khawaja from wearing shoes with the inscription "Freedom is a human right" during the Gaza conflict.

Meanwhile, two Pakistan players-Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf-are also under the scanner for their actions in the September 21 Super Four clash against India. Farhan mimed a gun after reaching his half-century, while Rauf made repeated gestures of downing aircraft while stationed on the boundary rope. Both players argued these were not political and entered not-guilty pleas. "It was a spur-of-the-moment decision," Farhan explained about his celebration.

While no final call has been made on Farhan and Rauf, PCB insiders believe fines are the most probable outcome.

The India-Pakistan games have already been charged with tension beyond cricket. The group stage encounter saw players from both sides avoid shaking hands, while confrontations were frequent in the Super Four clash. India opener Abhishek Sharma later claimed, "They were coming at us for no reason."

As India prepare to meet Pakistan in Sunday's much-anticipated final, the off-field disputes threaten to remain as much of a talking point as the cricket itself.