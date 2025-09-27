Cole Palmer Set To Miss Three Matches As Enzo Maresca Sees Chance For Chelsea To Adapt

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: India deny Sri Lanka in Super Over to secure 100% Super Fours record By Jonathan Davies Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 1:20 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

India advanced to the Asia Cup final with a 100% record in the Super Fours, after beating Sri Lanka in a dramatic Super Over in Dubai.

The Men In Blue, who were already assured of a showdown with Pakistan in Sunday's showpiece match, held their nerve to get over the line in thrilling fashion.

After Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl, Shubman Gill was caught by Maheesh Theekshana in just the second over, though Abhishek Sharma steadied the ship for India with an impressive knock of 61 off 31 deliveries.

Tilak Varma also chipped in with 49 from 34 balls, while Sanju Samson contributed a further 39 as the Men In Blue, who rested Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube, finished at 202-5.

Despite losing Kusal Mendis for a duck inside the opening over, Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka's chase with a magnificent 107 off 58 balls, while Kusal Perera hit 58 from 32 deliveries.

Though Nissanka eventually fell at the start of the final over, the Lions just about managed to match their opponents and force a Super Over.

However, Sri Lanka could only manage a further two runs, and India required just one more ball with skipper Suryakumar Yadav making it three wins from three in the Super Four.

Data Debrief: Abhishek and Nissanka make historic contributions

Abhishek played a starring role for India, taking his tally at this year's Asia Cup to 309, surpassing Mohammad Rizwan's total of 281 from 2022 for the most in a single edition of the tournament.

Although Nissanka's heroics proved academic, he became the fourth Sri Lankan to score a century in T20Is, with his knock of 107 the highest individual score by a player from his nation.

Meanwhile, his stand of 127 alongside Perera represented Sri Lanka's highest in 11 years.