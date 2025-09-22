Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Rediscover Their Identity Following Winless Start In Premier League

Cricket IND vs PAK: Team India Extend Winning Streak to Seven Matches Against Pakistan - Check Full List, Venue, Scorecard Which Men In Blue Dominated By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 1:29 [IST]

Dubai, Sep 21: India continued their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan with yet another clinical performance, registering a six-wicket win with 7 balls to spare in their Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a tricky target of 172 runs, India's young opening pair Abhishek Sharma (74 off 39, 4x4s and 5x6s) and Shubman Gill (47 off 28; 8x4s) set the tone early on with a blazing 105-run partnership. The duo counter-attacked Pakistan's pace battery with aggressive stroke play, leaving the opposition bowlers searching for answers.

Gill's dismissal triggered a brief collapse, as Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Abhishek himself departed in quick succession. Later, Sanju Samson (13) - who slammed a match-winning fifty in the previous game - failed to make an impression as he too was dismissed cheaply. But the platform was already set as Tilak Varma (30* off 22) held his nerves, alongside cool customer Hardik Pandya (7)*, guiding India home comfortably in the penultimate over.

The winning runs came in style when Tilak Varma flicked a low full-toss off his pads, sending it racing to the boundary at deep backward square leg-a moment that sealed India's authority in the marquee clash.

Pakistan's Innings

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan posted 171/5 in 20 overs, largely built on the back of opener Sahibzada Farhan's 58. He provided stability at the top, while cameos from the middle order ensured Pakistan reached a competitive total. However, India's disciplined bowling restricted the flow of runs in the death overs, preventing Pakistan from pushing beyond 180.

India's Winning Streak vs Pakistan

With this win, India have now extended their winning streak to seven matches against Pakistan across formats-a run that dates back to the 2022 T20 World Cup. The streak underlines India's growing dominance in high-pressure encounters against their biggest rivals.

India vs Pakistan - Last Seven Completed Games Result

Asia Cup 2025: India won by 6 wickets in Dubai

Asia Cup 2025: India won by 7 wickets in Dubai

Champions Trophy 2025: India won by 6 wickets in Dubai

T20 World Cup 2024: India won by 6 runs in New York

ODI World Cup 2023: India won by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad

Asia Cup 2023: India won by 228 runs in Colombo

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 4 wickets in Melbourne

Key Takeaways from IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Encounter

Abhishek Sharma's fearless 74 showcased why he is seen as India's next big match-winner in T20Is.

Gill's fluency at the top provided India the ideal momentum in a chase under pressure.

Tilak Varma's composure highlighted India's growing bench strength, proving he can anchor tense situations.

India's bowlers once again executed their plans smartly at the death, keeping Pakistan under check despite the latter started well and Jasprit Bumrah having an off day.

With this victory, India have not only gained a crucial edge in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025, but also reaffirmed their reputation as Pakistan's nemesis in ICC and ACC tournaments.