Asia Cup 2025: India set to rest star player for Oman clash

India are expected to rest Jasprit Bumrah for their last group-stage match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman, prioritising his fitness ahead of the demanding Super Four phase.

The decision is simply to give the bowler rest as India may need Bumrah at full strength for up to four matches in seven days if they progress to the final. India have secured qualification after commanding wins over the UAE and Pakistan, making this game a formality in terms of advancing.

With Bumrah absent, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are the primary options to step into the playing XI. For Arshdeep, the fixture offers an opportunity to reach a milestone, as he requires just one more wicket to become the eighth Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in T20 internationals.

The Indian batting order can also have a reshuffle for the Oman clash. The likes of Sanju Samson may get a chance to bat up the order, while Rinku Singh may be slotted into the side as well.

Kuldeep Yadav's recent haul of three for 18 against Pakistan elevated him above Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin on India's T20I wicket-takers chart; with 76 wickets in 42 matches, he now ranks sixth in Indian history. The chinaman bowler has won two player of the match awards in the first two encounters, and is likely to keep his place in the starting lineup.

India, who have already progressed to Super Four, would be hoping for a rest for the key players as they are likely to face Pakistan again on Sunday (September 21).