Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi- Who Has More T20I Wickets? Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025

The stage is set for another exciting edition of the Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India, the defending champions, will aim to extend their dominance in the continental showpiece as they chase a record-extending ninth title. But one subplot that fans are eager to follow is the battle of pace spearheads: Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi.

Both fast bowlers are expected to play pivotal roles for their respective teams. Bumrah, India's premier quick, has featured in 70 T20Is, bagging 89 wickets at an extraordinary average of 17.74. His best figures, a scarcely believable 7/3, underline his ability to tear through batting line-ups with precision and control.

Across the border, Pakistan's left-arm star Shaheen Afridi has been equally influential. In 75 T20I appearances, he has scalped 100 wickets at 21.24 apiece, with a best of 4/22. His pace, swing, and knack for striking early make him one of the most feared new-ball bowlers in the world. Statistically, Shaheen holds the edge in wicket count, but Bumrah's superior average and match-winning spells keep the debate alive on who is truly more impactful.

India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav with Shubman Gill as deputy, have been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE. The Men in Blue open their campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai before clashing with Pakistan in the marquee fixture on September 14. Their final group match against Oman is scheduled for September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will enter the Asia Cup under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha. Despite speculation of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan returning, selectors have stuck with a youthful core and have ignored the duo, while retaining experienced campaigners such as Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, and Khushdil Shah.

As the tournament progresses to the Super Four stage and eventually the September 28 final, the spotlight will firmly be on Bumrah and Shaheen. Both have the ability to tilt games single-handedly, and their duel could very well decide who takes continental bragging rights this year.