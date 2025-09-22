Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Award Ceremony in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan defends his Gun Celebrations, says 'I don't care...' By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 22:55 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan said he does not care about what people think of his gun-firing celebration during the recent Asia Cup match against India in Dubai.

Farhan's celebration caused controversy after he scored 58 runs off 45 balls in the Super 4s match, which India won by six wickets while chasing Pakistan's 171 runs.

Although Pakistan put themselves in a spot of bother after defeat against India, Farhan defended his actions, saying it was nothing but a subtle action.

"That (celebration) just happened in the moment. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring a fifty. But, it suddenly came to my mind to celebrate today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that," said the Pakistani batter at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Pakistan, who have garnered the eyebrows for multiple off-field incidents, will be playing in a crucial Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The Lankans also lost in their first match, which means the losing team of this encounter will virtually book their flight back home.

The tensions between India and Pakistan have been high following a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. India blamed Pakistan for the terrorism and responded by attacking terrorist groups across the border, leading to a war-like situation and the suspension of the Indian Premier League.

In the Asia Cup, after India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in group stages, Indian players paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and chose not to shake hands with Pakistani players in both matches against them.