Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha pinpoints area to Improve, Mohammad Haris sends clear message after win against Oman Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Pakistan started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a fantastic win over Oman on Friday (September 12), with a dominant 93-run victory at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan posted a competitive total of 160/7 in their 20 overs, thanks mainly to Mohammad Haris, who scored a commanding 66 off 43 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha also contributed valuable runs.

In response, Oman struggled to build partnerships and were bowled out for just 67 runs. Pakistan's bowlers delivered a superb performance, with Faheem Ashraf, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Saim Ayub taking key wickets, as they picked up a couple of wickets each.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their next match on Sunday, and ahead of that, their captain, Salman Ali Agha pinpointed the area they need to improve.

"With the bat we still need some work. The bowling was outstanding, I am happy with the bowling unit. We have three spinners and they are all different, even Ayub, we have 4-5 good options and you need that when playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi," he said at the post-match presentation.

Haris played a beautiful knock of 66 runs and helped Pakistan to build a strong score on the board. And the young Pakistani player was expressive at the press conference as well, saying he is ready to hone any role as the team requires.

"As per the team requirement, I am ready. If they tell me to bat at No. 10 in the next match, I am ready. I am always ready to bat at wherever my team wants me to bat," Haris said.

The Pakistani batter also thanked his entire team for staying beside him during the tough period.

"The way they supported me, not only the captain and the coach but all the senior players, I would like to thank them. A player goes through a difficult period, a lot of criticism when they lack in performance. But thanks to them, I took it positively," he added.